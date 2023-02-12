TORONTO — Breanne Wilson-Bennett scored the game-winning goal in the second period as the Toronto Six beat the Montreal Force 2-1 in Premier Hockey Federation action Sunday.

Tereza Vanisova found Wilson-Bennett in space around the high slot. Wilson-Bennett took a well-placed pass from Vanisova and buried the puck high past Montreal netminder Tricia Deguire.

“I stepped off the bench there, right place, right time, and Tereza Vanisova slipped it (the puck) through someone’s legs, put it right on my tape," Wilson-Bennett said.

"I threw a fake shot, the defender bit, and I walked around and shot and beat Tricia Deguire top shelf. It was a nice pass by T.”

Shiann Darkangelo opened the scoring with her eighth goal of the season at 11:54 of the first period.

Darkangelo found a loose puck following a one-on-three toe-drag attempt by Michela Cava and buried the rebound.

Montreal tied it less than a minute later when Alexandra Labelle collected her second goal and fourth point in her last three games on a feed from Kim Deschenes.

Wilson-Bennett's fifth of the season at 6:31 of the second period proved to be the winner as the Six bounced back from a 3-0 loss to the Force on Saturday.

"I think it was great to rebound and come back off of that loss yesterday,” said Six coach Geraldine Heaney. "I thought we played pretty good yesterday as well, but we were rewarded today a little bit.

"It was a grind out there. In the third period there, they were blocking shots, doing everything they had to do to keep the lead and get the win."

Elaine Chuli made 23 saves for the Six (13-3-2) while Deguire stopped 22 shots for the Force (7-10-1).

Both teams are on the road next weekend. The Six have two games against the Connecticut Whale while the Force take on the league-leading Boston Pride in back-to-back games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2023.