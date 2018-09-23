Drew Brees is the new king of completions.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback made his 6,301st completion during Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons to top Brett Favre for the all-time NFL mark. It was a second-quarter completion to Michael Thomas to break the record.

Brees, 39, did it in 50 fewer games than Favre did.

In his 18th season and 10th with the Saints, Brees will now eye Favre's career yardage mark. The Austin, TX native currently sits third all-time in yardage, trailing only Favre and Peyton Manning. If he stays healthy, Brees should eclipse both this season.

Brees also sits third all-time in touchdown passes.