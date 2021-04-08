Bottcher, Canada down Norway to stay in playoff hunt

CALGARY — Canada's Brendan Bottcher downed Norway's Steffan Walstad 6-4 in the men's world curling championship Thursday -- an important win for the host country.

The top six teams at the conclusion of the preliminary round Friday both remain in contention for a world title, and qualify their countries in men's curling for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The top two seeds earn byes to Saturday's semifinals. Sergey Glukhov's Russian Curling Federation team and Sweden's Niklas Edin locked down those semifinal berths with 10-2 records Thursday.

John Shuster of the United States earned a playoff spot with a 9-3 record.

Scotland's Bruce Mouat and Canada are tied at 8-4, and Norway and Switzerland's Peter de Cruz are both 7-5 . They will battle for the three remaining playoff berths Friday. Canada caps the round-robin against Germany (4-8) on Friday.

Teams third through sixth in the standings will compete in qualification games with winners reaching the final four. The medal games are Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2021.