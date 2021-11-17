The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced a $2,500 fine to Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher on Wednesday for roughing New York Rangers forward Barclay Goodrow.

The incident occurred during Tuesday night's 3-2 loss at Madison Square Garden. With only seconds remaining in the third period, Gallagher was assessed a two-minute minor and a 10-minute misconduct on the play. Gallagher also tallied an assist in the game.

All money levied in fines goes towards the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

In his 10th NHL season, the 29-year-old Edmonton native has three goals and five assists through 17 games played.

The Habs (4-12-2) are next in action on Thursday night when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins (5-6-4) at the Bell Centre.

The Pens have lost three straight games.