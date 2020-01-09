Habs Ice Chips: One in, one out on the injury front

It appears Brendan Gallagher is making his return to the Montreal Canadiens lineup tonight against the Edmonton Oilers.

Gallagher. who has been out of the lineup since sustaining a concussion on Dec. 31, skated on the team's top line beside Tomas Tatar and Phillip Danault at their gameday skate. He then led the team in their stretch to end the session.

Believe in the authority of the stretch. #Habs Gallagher looks like his return tonight is imminent. pic.twitter.com/PmgY15zOLt — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) January 9, 2020

The 27-year-old wore a tinted visor during the skate, his second with the team since the injury after taking part in Tuesday's optional. He said after Thursday's skate that he's awaiting final clearance to return, though head coach Claude Julien added he'd be surprised if he didn't receive it.

Gallagher has 15 goals and 32 points in 40 games with the Canadiens this season, who will welcome his return amid a seven-game winless skid.

Defenceman Ben Chiarot will miss Thursday's game with a lower-body injury.

The team used the following lines during Thursday's skate:

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Kovalchuk - Domi - Suzuki

Lehkonen - Kotkaniemi - Cousins

Poehling - Thompson - Weal



Scandella - Weber

Kulak - Petry

Mete - Fleury



Price

Lindgren