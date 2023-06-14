Celtic is ready to turn to a familiar face to succeed Ange Postecoglou.

BBC Sport reports the team is in advanced negotiations with former manager Brendan Rodgers to once again take the reins at Parkhead.

The Scottish treble winners are without a manager with Postecoglou departing last week for Tottenham Hotspur.

Rodgers, 50, spent two-plus seasons at Celtic from 2016 to 2019. With the team, he won back-to-back domestic trebles and a third Scottish League Cup in 2019 before his departure for Leicester City. A native of Carnlough, Northern Ireland, Carlough has been without a job since his sacking by Foxes in April, in the midst of his fourth season at the King Power. Rodgers led the team to their first ever FA Cup in 2021.

Prior to joining Celtic, Rodgers served as head coach at Watford, Reading, Swansea City and Liverpool.

While a deal is not done, Rodgers is the Hoops' top candidate.