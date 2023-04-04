Brendan Rodgers said Tuesday he would have kept Leicester City in the Premier League if given the opportunity to finish the year.

The 50-year-old Northern Irishman left the club by mutual consent on Sunday following a 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace that left the Foxes in 19th spot in the table and two points from safety with 10 matches remaining.

"I am obviously disappointed to depart so close to the end of the season and had every confidence that we would have delivered the results needed to preserve the club's Premier League status," Rodgers said. "I would like to wish everybody at the club the very best of luck as they seek to continue to deliver on this objective. I'm now looking forward to having a chance to reflect and recharge and get ready for the next opportunity."

Rodgers was in his fifth season in charge of the club and had led the Foxes to their first-ever FA Cup title in 2021.

Prior to joining Leicester, Rodgers had previous management spells at Watford, Reading, Swansea City, Liverpool and Celtic.

The Foxes were promoted as winners of the Championship and famously won the Premier League in 2016 in what was one of the biggest surprises in modern football history.

Leicester has been relegated from the Premier League three times before, in 1995, 2002 and 2004.

The team is next in action later on Tuesday at home to Aston Villa.