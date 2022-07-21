Burnley might be playing in the Championship this season, but defender Ben Mee is staying in the Premier League.

BBC Sport's Mike Minay reports the Clarets' former captain is signing with Brentford on a free transfer.

A 32-year-old native of Sale, England, Mee spent the past 11 seasons with Burnley, making 351 league appearances.

A product of the Manchester City academy, Mee initially joined Burnley on loan from City before joining on a permanent the next season in 2012.

Mee twice helped Burnley win promotion to the Premier League over his time at the club.

Mee would become Brentford's fourth signing of the offseason, joining Albania goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha from Lazio, Scotland defender Aaron Hickey from Bologna and forward Keane Lewis-Potter from Hull City.

Brentford opens their second Premier League campaign on Aug. 7 with a visit to Leicester City.