Seney leads Marlies to win over Americans in AHL

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Brett Seney's goal and assist paced the Toronto Marlies to a 4-1 win over the host Rochester Americans in the AHL on Friday.

Josh Ho-Sang, Mikhail Abramov and Alex Steeves with the empty-net goal also scored for the Marlies (5-3-0), who won their third in a row.

Kirill Semyonov contributed a pair of assists and goaltender Erik Kallgren stopped 30 of 31 shots in the win.

JJ Peterka scored the lone goal for Rochester (5-3) in the third period with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen making 18 saves in the loss.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2021.