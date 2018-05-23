MILWAUKEE — The tables did not turn for the Arizona Diamondbacks in Milwaukee.

Travis Shaw hit a three-run homer and Jesus Aguilar had a go-ahead, two-run single during a seven-run fourth inning to help the Brewers beat Arizona 9-2 Wednesday and send the Diamondbacks to their seventh straight loss.

"I'm not going to flip a table clear across the room," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. "I've seen managers do that. It definitely doesn't have a very positive impact on the clubhouse."

Brent Suter (4-3) allowed two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings as the NL Central-leading Brewers moved a season-high 12 games over .500. Milwaukee's 31-19 start is the team's best over 50 games in franchise history.

Arizona has lost a season-high seven straight games — its longest skid since September 2014. The Diamondbacks have fallen from the NL West lead while losing 13 of 14 and scoring just 26 runs in that span. The three straight losses to Milwaukee marked the Brewers' first sweep of the Diamondbacks since June 2-4, 2008.

"It's just baseball," Paul Goldschmidt said. "It doesn't turn just because you want it to."

Suter allowed solo home runs by Goldschmidt and John Ryan Murphy in the second inning in his first start against the Diamondbacks.

"We're going to have to play better," Goldschmidt said.

That's exactly what Lovullo wants to see. When it doesn't happen, he tries to stay calm — at least most of the time.

"I'll admit it," Lovullo said. "I've had a couple of ugly moments postgame, and I'm not proud of that. But I think these guys realize that I'm human and I hurt, too. It's just my reaction. It's who I am."

Arizona had just 10 hits in the three-game series.

"We want guys to pick one another up," Lovullo said. "It didn't happen today, and it just kind of steamrolled. You could see seven runs later it kind of flattened us. It's tough."

Zack Godley (4-4) gave up a season-high eight runs — six earned — and seven hits in 3 1/3 innings. He struck out three and tied his season high for the fourth time this season with six walks.

"He wasn't able to execute some pitches and had some counts where he couldn't finish the hitters off and just let the at bats linger," Lovullo said. "He was really grinding through the entire outing."

Aguilar hit an RBI single in the first, then singled for a 3-2 lead in the fourth. Shaw followed with his 12th home run this season, and Tyler Saladino greeted Fernando Salas with a liner that centre fielder Chris Owings misplayed as two more runs scored.

Saladino homered leading off the seventh.

MILLER TIME

Goldschmidt is hitting .420 (37 for 88) with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 21 RBIs in 23 games at Miller Park.

RETURN ENGAGEMENT

Arizona's Socrates Brito was 0 for 3 in his first major league appearance since Oct. 2, 2016. When he bunted down the first=base line in the fourth, Suter sprang off the mound, fielded the ball with his bare hand and flipped it to Jesus Aguilar at first. Suter completed the play tumbling head over heels.

TUMBLING

Suter raced to cover first when Aguilar ranged far to his right to start a double play in the sixth. Suter tumbled as he took the return thrown and ended up on his back. He sat up and shook his cap as Ketel Marte was safe at first. "I love getting my uniform dirty and feeling like a baseball player," Suter said. "People like to joke that pitchers aren't athletes or whatever, but I'm trying to show some athleticism on plays and little things like busting it down the line."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: OF Jarrod Dyson got a day off. "It's hard to take Jarrod out of the lineup, but he needs rest Lovullo said. Dyson is hitting .387 in his last 11 games.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: LHP Patrick Corbin (4-1, 2.60 ERA) makes a road start at Oakland on Friday in the opener of a weekend series.

Brewers: RHP Zach Davies (2-3, 4.24 ERA) returns from the 10-day DL (right rotator cuff inflammation) on Thursday for his seventh start of the season and second against the New York Mets. He lost 6-5 on April 13 at Citi Field, allowing two home runs by Todd Frazier.

