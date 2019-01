Brewers agree to deal with ex-Jay Petricka

The Milwaukee Brewers have agreed to a deal with right-handed reliever Jake Petricka according to Robert Murray of The Athletic.

The deal is pending a physical.

Petricka spent last season with the Toronto Blue Jays, going 3-1 with an earned run average of 4.53 and a WHIP iof 1.64.

Prior to his time in Toronto, he spent five seasons in Chicago with the White Sox.

The 30-year-old made his debut in August of 2013.