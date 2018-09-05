MILWAUKEE — Lorenzo Cain reached base five times, Wade Miley pitched six stingy innings and the Milwaukee Brewers romped past the Chicago Cubs 11-1 on Tuesday night to climb within three games of the NL Central leaders.

Miley (3-2) allowed one run and three hits, struck out five and walked none as Milwaukee won for the fifth time in its last six meetings with its division rival. The second-place Brewers maintained a 1 1/2-game lead over St. Louis for the top NL wild card.

Mike Montgomery (4-5) struggled with his control in just four innings, and the Brewers had little trouble with a succession of Cubs relievers.

Cain had four walks and a double from the leadoff spot, setting the tone for Milwaukee's offence. Christian Yelich walked and added a two-run double in the seventh, reaching base for the 21st straight game — the longest active streak in the National League.

The first-place Cubs were hurt by poor defence and committed three errors. First baseman Anthony Rizzo left the game with a bruised right foot.

Chicago scored in the second inning on a double by David Bote and a run-scoring grounder by Willson Contreras, who reached on a two-base error by Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia.

Milwaukee tied the score in the bottom of the inning on a bases-loaded wild pitch by Montgomery, who escaped further damage by inducing a groundout from Miley.

An error by second baseman Javier Baez proved costly for the Cubs in the fourth. Baez could not grab a hot shot off the bat of Travis Shaw, after Hernan Perez led off with a line single to left. Perez stole third and scored on a sacrifice fly by Erik Kratz to give the Brewers a 2-1 lead.

Cain's leadoff double in the fifth off reliever Brandon Kintzler set up the Brewers' third run, delivered on a sacrifice fly by Jesus Aguilar.

Ragged defensive play by the Cubs allowed the Brewers to extend their lead to 6-1 in the sixth. A routine grounder was booted by Cubs shortstop Addison Russell, setting up the rally against left-hander Jorge De La Rosa.

One run scored on an error by first baseman Victor Caratini, another on a passed ball by Contreras and the third on a hit batter.

The Brewers scored three more in the seventh and two in the eighth. Milwaukee hit three sacrifice flies in the game. Arcia had three hits and scored three times.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: Rizzo exited in the sixth after fouling a ball off his foot in the third. X-rays were negative. ... Veteran LHP Jaime Garcia, signed Friday after being released by Toronto, joined the Cubs. They selected his contract from Triple-A Iowa and recalled outfielder Mark Zagunis, who was placed on the 60-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation.

Brewers: LHP Gio Gonzalez, acquired from Washington in a trade Friday, will start Saturday vs. San Francisco. Junior Guerra will go to the bullpen, manager Craig Counsell said.

UP NEXT

Cubs: LHP Jose Quintana (11-9, 4.21 ERA) allowed five runs over five innings in his last start against Milwaukee, a 7-0 Brewers victory at Wrigley Field on Aug. 14. Prior to that he had given up just five runs in 49 innings vs. the Brewers. Quintana is 3-1 with a 1.32 ERA in five career starts at Miller Park.

Brewers: RHP Jhoulys Chacin (14-5, 3.53 ERA) will make his 30th start of the season. He is coming off a 4-1 victory over Washington on Friday. Chacin is 2-0 in two scoreless starts and 13 innings pitched against the Cubs this season.

