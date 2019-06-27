New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman believes outfielder Giancarlo Stanton will be out until August with a knee injury. Stanton has played just nine games this season.

Cashman called August a “sweet spot” for getting back Stanton and if #Yankees get back b4 that it would be a fringe benefit. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) June 27, 2019

This is Stanton's second stint on the injured list after missing over a month earlier this season with calf, shoulder, and biceps injuries.

In 38 plate appearances this season, Stanton has seven RBIs, one home run, and a .290 batting average. Stanton has just one season in his nine-year career where he has not played over 100 games.

The four-time all-star has 306 home runs and 779 RBIs in his career. The 29-year-old won the NL MVP award in 2017.