41m ago
Cashman: Stanton likely out until August
TSN.ca Staff
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman believes outfielder Giancarlo Stanton will be out until August with a knee injury. Stanton has played just nine games this season.
This is Stanton's second stint on the injured list after missing over a month earlier this season with calf, shoulder, and biceps injuries.
In 38 plate appearances this season, Stanton has seven RBIs, one home run, and a .290 batting average. Stanton has just one season in his nine-year career where he has not played over 100 games.
The four-time all-star has 306 home runs and 779 RBIs in his career. The 29-year-old won the NL MVP award in 2017.