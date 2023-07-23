American Brian Harman, who has led outright since Day 2, conquered the elements on Sunday at Royal Liverpool and shot a final-round 70 to capture his first major title and win the 151st Open Championship at 13-under.

Harman entered the the final round leading with a plethora of stars looking to climb the leaderboard in hopes to lift the iconic Claret Jug.

Sepp Straka, Tom Kim, Jason Day, and reigning Masters champion Jon Rahm came the closest to dethroning Harman as they all finished in a four-way tie for second at 7-under.

After winning the Scottish Open a week ago, Rory McIlroy finished tied for sixth at 6-under.

Canadian Corey Conners finished 4-over and tied for 52nd place.

