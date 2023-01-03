Brian Sabean is returning to the Bronx.

The New York Yankees announced Tuesday that the former Major League Baseball Executive of the Year has rejoined the team as an advisor to general manager Brian Cashman.

Sabean, 66, joined the Yankees as a scout in 1985 before being promoted to director of scouting and then vice president of player development of scouting by the time he left the organization in 1993 for the San Francisco Giants where he became assistant GM.

Sabean was promoted to GM in 1996 and served in the role for 20 years before a promotion to executive VP of baseball operations.

Under Sabean, the Giants reached the postseason on eight occasions, winning five division titles, four National League pennants and the World Series in 2010, 2012 and 2014. For the past four years, Sabean had remained with the Giants in a scouting role.