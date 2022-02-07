Jenner scores to give Canada lead after first period

The Canadian women's hockey team holds a 1-0 lead after the first period against the United States in a potential gold-medal preview at the Beijing Olympics.

Brianne Jenner scored the game's opening goal on the power play at the 14:10 mark with assists coming from Sarah Fillier and Marie-Philip Poulin.

Despite holding the lead, Canada was outplayed for much of the period as the Americans held a 16-4 shot advantage.

The winner will earn the top seed in the group heading into the quarterfinal stage as the preliminary round wraps up from Beijing.