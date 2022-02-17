1h ago
Canada's Jenner named Olympic tournament MVP
Brianne Jenner isn't just coming home with a gold medal. The forward from Oakville, Ont., was named Olympic tournament MVP after helping Canada to a gold medal, defeating the United States 3-2 in the final Thursday morning.
TSN.ca Staff
Beijing 2022 - Women's Hockey: United States 2, Canada 3
A record-tying 9⃣ goals.— Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) February 17, 2022
1⃣4⃣ points.
Your Olympic MVP ... @briannejenner! 🇨🇦#TeamCanada | #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/szBSYsk0vA
Jenner led all Olympic skaters with nine goals and added five assists in seven games.
She was also named to the tournament All-Star Team alongside teammates Marie Philip-Poulin, Sarah Nurse and Claire Thompson. Finnish captain Jenni Hiirikoski and Czechia goaltender Klara Peslarova rounded out the six-player squad.
Poulin scored two goals in the gold medal victory and Nurse scored the other with Jenner picking up an assist.