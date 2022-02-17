Brianne Jenner isn't just coming home with a gold medal.

The forward from Oakville, Ont., was named Olympic tournament MVP after helping Canada to a gold medal, defeating the United States 3-2 in the final Thursday morning.

Jenner led all Olympic skaters with nine goals and added five assists in seven games.

She was also named to the tournament All-Star Team alongside teammates Marie Philip-Poulin, Sarah Nurse and Claire Thompson. Finnish captain Jenni Hiirikoski and Czechia goaltender Klara Peslarova rounded out the six-player squad.

Poulin scored two goals in the gold medal victory and Nurse scored the other with Jenner picking up an assist.