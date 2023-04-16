Brianne Jenner scored twice as Canada leads the United States 3-2 after the second period at the IIHF Women's World Hockey Championships.

Jenner scored at even-strength for her second goal of the tournament with assists from Renata Fast and Jamie Lee Rattray to make it 2-1.

USA captain Hilary Knight scored the equalizer three minutes and a half minutes later to make it 2-2 off a feed from Amanda Kessel to beat Ann-Renee Desbiens.

Jenner picked up her second of the period, tipping a shot from Fast to beat Aerin Frankel to give Canada the 3-2 lead. She has two goals and an assist through two periods.

Marie-Philip Poulin opened the scoring in the first period with a 5-on-3 power play goal with Hayley Scamurra (hooking) and Lacey Eden (delay of game) in the penalty box for the Americans.

Abbey Murphy scored the tying goal late in the first period for the United States as her shot beat Desbiens with Alex Carpenter picking up the assist.