The 2018 Tim Hortons Brier takes place in Regina, Sask. from March 3-11.

We know Team Brad Gushue will be their representing Canada after the East Coasters won the national title in dramatic fashion last year in their hometown of St. John’s, Nfld.

The rest of the field (15 teams) will be determined over the coming weeks with the provincial and territorial playdowns.

This year’s process is a little different as failure to win your playdown doesn’t necessarily mean you’re finished. The top two highest-ranked teams on the Canadian Team Ranking System who don’t qualify by winning their province or territory will compete in a Wild Card game on the night before the start of the Canadian championship. Winner gets the last spot in the tournament.

Check out the rundown of the upcoming playdowns across Canada as well as scores/results via Curling Zone.

British Columbia

Jan. 30-Feb. 4 – Parksville Curling Club

Top Contenders: Jim Cotter, Dean Joanisse, Sean Geall

Scores/Results

Jim Cotter has represented BC at the past four Briers and has a good chance at making it five in a row. John Morris will not be with the team at playdowns as he'll be getting ready for Olympic mixed doubles action with teammate Kaitlyn Lawes. Catlin Schneider will fill in at vice for the Cotter rink. Team Cotter's strongest competition will come from Team Dean Joanisse, the rink they defeated in last year's provincial final, and Team Sean Geall, winners of the King Cash Spiel earlier this season. Can Cotter and company make it five or is it time for another rink to represent the western province?

Alberta

Jan. 31-Feb. 4 – Spruce Grove Curling Club

Top Contenders: Brendan Bottcher, Aaron Sluchinski

Scores/Results

Team Brandon Bottcher, dubbed “The Bottcher Express,” will look to qualify for their second straight Canadian championship just a month after an impressive showing at the Roar of the Rings Olympics trials in early December. Led by 26-year-old skip Bottcher, the Edmonton foursome finished with a .500 record in Ottawa and just missed the playoffs. There will be no Team Kevin Koe at provincials as his rink is busy with Olympic prep, but Team Bottcher will have to watch out for Aaron Sluchinski’s squad who has won a pair of World Curling Tour events this season.

Saskatchewan

Jan. 31-Feb. 4 – Estevan Curling Club

Top Contenders: Steve Laycock, Adam Casey, Colton Flash

Scores/Results

Steve Laycock was upset by Adam Casey in last year's provincial final and will look for redemption at the Estevan Curling Club. If will be interesting to see if Team Laycock continues with former Canadian junior champ Matt Dunstone throwing skip stones. They did so at the Canadian trials in December, finishing with a disappointing 2-6 record. Laycock’s former second, Colton Flash, is skipping his own team and has had some success, winning a WCT event in early October. Team Flasch will be a solid dark horse.

Manitoba

Feb. 1-4 – Winkler Centennial Arena

Top Contenders: Mike McEwen, Reid Carruthers

Scores/Results

Manitoba continues to be one of the toughest provinces to get out of. Two-time defending champion Mike McEwen, who fell to Koe in the Olympic trials final, will be the top contender coming in with Winnipeg rival Reid Carruthers not far behind. Other notable names include Pat Simmons, Braden Calvert and Jason Gunnlaugson.

Northern Ontario

Feb. 7-11 – Town of NEMI Rec. Centre

Top Contenders: Brad Jacobs

Scores/Results

The 2014 Olympic champs had a disappointing run at the trials in December and should have plenty of motivation in playdowns. They’ll look for their fourth straight Brier appearance and the 10th of their career.

Ontario

Jan. 30-Feb. 4 – Huntsville Curling Club

Top Contenders: Glenn Howard, John Epping, Greg Balsdon

Scores/Results

Is this finally John Epping’s year? The 34-year-old is probably the best skip in today’s game to never reach a Brier. His main opposition at this year’s Ontario Tankard will once again come from the legendary Glenn Howard who has won the last two provincial championships and 17 total in his career.

Quebec

Feb. 5-11 – Hudson Whitlock Curling Club

Top Contenders: Jean-Michel Menard

Scores/Results

Jean-Michel Menard has won the past five Quebec Tankards and the 2006 Brier champ is likely to accomplish the feat once again.

New Brunswick

Feb. 7-11 – Miramichi Curling Club

Top Contenders: Terry Odishaw, James Grattan, Wayne Tallon

Scores/Results

Mike Kennedy, 55, won back-to-back provincial championships, but will not be back for the attempt at the three-peat in Miramichi. Top contenders will include James Grattan, Terry Odishaw, Wayne Tallon and Jeremy Mallais.

Nova Scotia

Jan. 8-14 – Dartmouth Curling Club

Scores/Results

CHAMPION: Jamie Murphy

3 time defending champs! Regina here we come. #Brier2018 pic.twitter.com/tpCsoeX0wA — Team Murphy Curling (@teammurphycurl) January 14, 2018

Prince Edward Island

Jan. 3-9 – Cornwall Curling Club

Scores/Results

CHAMPION: Eddie MacKenzie

Mission accomplished for Eddie MacKenzie rink (Guardian) https://t.co/UfWgTDNO25 — PEICurling.com (@peicurling) January 8, 2018

Newfoundland and Labrador

Jan. 29-Feb. 4 – RE/MAX Centre

Top Contenders: Wide open field

Scores/Results

For the first time in a long time, the Newfoundland and Labrador field is wide open. St. John's Gushue finally won the Brier last year and will represent Team Canada in Regina at this year's tournament. So for the first time in over a decade, a new rink will represent the small province at the Canadian men's championship. It's a massive opportunity for the rinks competing with no clear favourite.

Yukon

Jan. 11-14

Scores/Results

CHAMPION: Thomas Scoffin

Young Thomas Scoffin off to the Brier representing the Yukon! Joined by Tom Appelman, his dad Wade and Steve Fecteau! #curling #brier



For official scores, check out https://t.co/SN6Co10PoX! https://t.co/0zxGN397vp — CurlingZone (@CurlingZone) January 15, 2018

Northwest Territories

Feb. 7-12 – Inuvik Curling Club

Top Contenders: Jamie Koe

Scores/Results

Count on Jamie Koe winning the 12th territorial championship of his career.

Nunavut

Dec. 1-3 – Iqaluit Curling Rink

CHAMPION: David St. Louis