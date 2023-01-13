Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi says Leandro Trossard will not be a part of the team that takes on Liverpool on Saturday.

The Belgium winger has been dropped after leaving training early this week without permission. Trossard had not reacted well to starting the team's 5-1 win over Middlesbrough in the FA Cup on the bench.

"He left the [training] session without saying anything to me," De Zerbi said. "And it's not good. I spoke with him and I explained this attitude, behaviour. I don't like."

The 28-year-old Trossard is in his fourth season with the Seagulls and has seven goals in 16 league appearances, including a hat-trick in a 3-3 draw with Liverpool at Anfield in October.

Trossard had been rumoured to be of interest to a number of clubs and De Zerbi wonders if that's the reason behind his conduct.

"I am open with him to take a step back and listen to him but he has to understand with me, I want only players who work hard and play for the team 100 per cent," De Zerbi said. "I don't know about the transfer market, if he wants to change teams or not."

Brighton sit eighth in the Premier League on 27 points, one behind Liverpool in seventh and eight behind Manchester United for the final Champions League place.