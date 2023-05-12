Brighton's busy start to planning for next season looks to continue.

Fabrizio Romano reports the team is close to agreeing to a deal with Germany midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud on a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund.

EXCL: Brighton are closing in on verbal agreement to sign Mahmoud Dahoud as free agent. 🚨🔵 #BHAFC



Deal’s now very advanced, waiting to fix final details and then sign documents.



Could be 3rd signing after João Pedro [done] and Milner [almost done] — if all goes to plan. pic.twitter.com/VSEd1GhtPL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 12, 2023

The Seagulls have already signed forward Joao Pedro from Watford and are expected to sign veteran utility player James Milner on a free transfer from Liverpool.

A product of the Borussia Monchengladbach academy, the 27-year-old Dahoud is in his sixth season with BVB. He's made 141 appearances across all competitions for the club.

Born in Syria and raised in Lagenfeld, Dahoud has represented Germany at various youth levels and has been capped twice by the senior team.

Brighton sits seventh in the Premier League with five matches to play and appears on course to play European football next season for the first time in club history.