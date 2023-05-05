Brighton have broken their transfer record to land a young star.

The team announced the signing of 21-year-old Brazilian forward Joao Pedro from Watford in a deal worth close to £30 million.

Pedro will join the team on July 1 and his deal runs through 2028.

"Joao has been a long-term target of ours and has also attracted a lot of interest from across Europe," Brighton technical director David Weir said in a statement. "He's a brilliant young talent with an eye for goal. He will complement our existing forward line very well."

A native of Ribeirão Preto, Sao Paulo, Pedro joined the Hornets in January of 2020. In 104 league matches with Watford, Pedro has 23 goals, including three in the Premier League. Pedro has made 35 Championship appearances for the Hornets this season, scoring 11 times.

Brighton currently sits sixth in the Premier League on 55 points and appear poised to play European football next season for the first time in club history.