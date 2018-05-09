Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon said Wednesday that he promoted Rod Brind'Amour to head coach because he believes the former team captain can change the club's culture.

Brind'Amour wasted no time Wednesday announcing one move he will make to shake up the team's dressing room.

The 49-year-old said the team will have one captain next season after having Jordan Staal and Justin Faulk serve as co-captains last season.

Brind'Amour, who has served as assistant coach with the Hurricanes since 2012, said he already has a player in mind but would speak to the team before revealing his choice.

As for his coaching style, Brind'Amour, who worked under Bill Peters for the past four seasons, said he believes he can get more out of the players on the Hurricanes roster.

“There are a lot of guys in the room who can give more,” Brind'Amour said. “There are great personalities, great character, but they didn't produce the way they can produce. We can get more out of every guy. We don't need to make any changes to be where we need to be. I know we will, but we're going to demand more from our players. At the end of the day, I think they want that.”

The Hurricanes have been without a singular captain since trading Eric Staal to the New York Rangers in February 2016. Jordan Staal, Faulk, Jeff Skinner, Victor Rask all served as alternate captains during the 2016-17 season.

Brind'Amour was named captain of the Hurricanes in 2005 and held the role until January, 2010, when Eric Staal took over the role. He retired after that the 2009-10 season and took a role in the team's front office.

“My philosophy is much more about culture and leadership and I felt like we had a sure thing,” Dundon told the Raleigh News and Observer of Brind'Amour. “For sure, we had someone that does it the right way. If we're going to change the culture here, we've got to have someone leading it.

"We know what he embodies in life is the culture we want for the team.”