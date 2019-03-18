TORONTO (March 18, 2019) – From the first tip-off until the nets come down, TSN delivers complete live coverage of the 2019 NCAA® MARCH MADNESS®. TSN’s coverage begins tomorrow, Tuesday, March 19 at 6 p.m. ET on TSN1 with the First Four, determining the last four teams to earn a spot in the tournament. The action continues through all of the bracket-busting matchups until the national championship game on Monday, April 8, live from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.

TSN’s complete NCAA® MARCH MADNESS® broadcast schedule is available at TSN.ca/NCAA.

TSN platforms give Canadians access to all 67 games throughout the 19-day tournament, with games appearing across the channel’s five national feeds, as well as streaming across TSN Direct, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.

With the recent launch of the all-new TSN Direct Day Pass subscription, in addition to the newly priced Month Pass option, fans now have more ways than ever before to access live streaming of TSN’s industry-leading roster of live sports programming.

Broadcast Team

Hosting this year’s coverage of NCAA® MARCH MADNESS® are Kate Beirness and Derek Taylor, with pre-game, halftime, and post-game analysis from Jack Armstrong and Leo Rautins. Throughout the tournament, resident “bracketologists” Armstrong and Rautins break down the biggest upsets, the day’s most notable plays, and more.

Special guest analyst Kia Nurse, a two-time NCAA® women’s basketball champion and point guard for the WNBA’s New York Liberty, joins the TSN panel to provide analysis on all the tournament’s breaking news, bracket busters, and teams to watch.

NCAA® MARCH MADNESS® Programming on TSN

SPORTSCENTRE is Canada’s home for game analysis, daily bracket updates, and tournament-wide coverage throughout NCAA® MARCH MADNESS®. Reporter Matthew Scianitti follows Duke throughout the tournament with a spotlight on projected NBA first overall pick Zion Williamson, as well as emerging Canadian star RJ Barrett.

SPORTSCENTRE also highlights the multitude of Canadian players in the tournament, including Gonzaga’s Brandon Clarke, Michigan’s Ignas Brazdeikis, Virginia Tech’s Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Arizona State’s Luguentz Dort. A complete list of Canadians to watch throughout the tournament is available here.

TSN viewers can also enjoy a packed slate of preview programming prior to the tournament tipoff, including:

NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SELECTIONSHOW ( March 18 at 7 p.m. ET on TSN2 )

( on ) ESPN’S COLLEGE GAMENIGHT TOURNAMENT CHALLENGE MARATHON ( March 18 at 8 p.m. ET on TSN2 )

( on ) ESPN’S COLLEGE GAMENIGHT TOURNAMENT CHALLENGE MARATHON ( March 19 at 1 a.m. ET on ca/the TSN app )

( on ) ESPN’S COLLEGE GAMENIGHT TOURNAMENT CHALLENGE MARATHON ( March 19 at 4 a.m. ET on ca/the TSN app )

( on ) ESPN’S COLLEGE GAMENIGHT TOURNAMENT CHALLENGE MARATHON ( March 19 at 1 p.m. ET on TSN2 )

( on ) ESPN’S COLLEGE GAMENIGHT TOURNAMENT CHALLENGE MARATHON (March 19 at 4 p.m. ET on TSN2)

TSN platforms deliver a multitude of games from the NCAA® WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT all the way to the national championship game. TSN’s broadcast schedule for the women’s tournament is available here.

TSN Digital

Fans can stay connected at TSN.ca/NCAA, TSN’s dedicated hub for all tournament content, including:

Up-to-the-minute breaking news, scores, in-game highlights, and Top 5 plays of each round

Armstrong highlighting key Canadian storylines

A special online feature spotlighting the top 10 Canadians to watch

The TSN Tournament Challenge, where fans can fill out their own unique brackets

Access for TSN and TSN Direct subscribers to the network’s NCAA ® MARCH MADNESS ® Multiplex video player, allowing fans to watch multiple tournament games at once across TSN’s five feeds

Multiplex video player, allowing fans to watch multiple tournament games at once across TSN’s five feeds TSN’s official social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, sharing photos, videos, and GIFs from NCAA ® MARCH MADNESS ®

Bardown.com rounding up all the best social reactions and viral moments

Sponsors

TSN’s NCAA® MARCH MADNESS® key sponsors include Uber Eats and Crave Frozen Meals. Both sponsors will be featured prominently across TSN platforms throughout the tournament.

Crave Frozen Meals has also partnered with TSN on the sponsorship of the TSN Tournament Challenge, which includes the production of a promotional spot and co-branded digital assets to support the platform. Fans can register their bracket at www.tsn.ca/tournamentchallenge.