Canadian Mackenzie Hughes is off to quite the start at Royal St. Georges.

The Dundas, Ont., native is currently one shot off the lead at The Open Championship at 5-under through his first 15 holes Thursday morning.

Hughes opened with three straight pars and then strung together three consecutive birdies on holes four through six. He began the back nine with birdies on No. 10 and No. 12, getting him to five below par. He then made his first bogey of the day with a three-putt on the par 4 15th, dropping him to 4-under, while Jordan Spieth and Louis Oosthuizen moved into the lead at 5-under.

The 64th-ranked golfer in the world, Hughes took a 54-hole lead into the final round of the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines last month but struggled with a 6-over (77) Sunday to finish in a four-way tie for 15th.

Adam Hadwin (2-over through two), Corey Conners (1-under through one) and Richard T. Lee (2:04 p.m. BST) round out the Canadian portion of the field at The Open Championship.