OTTAWA - Britta Curl-Salemme scored the game-tying goal and the overtime winner to lift the Minnesota Frost to a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Ottawa Charge in the Professional Women's Hockey League final Thursday.

The Frost evened the best-of-five Walter Cup championship series 1-1 heading into Game 3 in Minnesota on Saturday.

Goals continued to be at a premium in the series with both goaltenders coming up big.

Maddie Rooney was the busier of the two, making 37 saves for Minnesota. Ottawa’s Gwyneth Philips turned away 22 shots.

Curl-Salemme buried the winner when she dove for a rebound and beat Philips stick side for her second of the game at 16:24 in the extra period.

Ottawa opened the scoring with 2:35 left in regulation as Jocelyne Larocque converted her first of the playoffs by skating out front and beating a sprawled-out Rooney.

Rebecca Leslie won a battle for the puck behind the net to set up Larocque.

Minnesota pressed for the equalizer and caught a break when Tereza Vanisova was called for tripping with 37 seconds remaining in regulation.

Curl-Salemme beat Philips with 16 seconds left to force overtime while the Frost had a two-player advantage with Rooney on the bench for an extra attacker. Minnesota went 1-for-5 on the power play.

The game remained scoreless after 40 minutes.

Minnesota failed to capitalize on its first two power plays, generating just one shot. The Frost nearly gave up a short-handed goal when both Emily Clark and Gabbie Hughes generated chances for Ottawa.

The Charge controlled play for much of the second period and dominated the shot clock 16-6, but Rooney stood tall for the Frost.

In the first period, Ottawa had an 8-3 edge in shots, but Minnesota’s forecheck was a challenge for the Charge.

Notes: Taylor House replaced Katerina Mrazova in the Charge lineup. Mrazova took a couple big hits in Game 1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2025.