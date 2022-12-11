Howard hat trick helps Six to win over Riveters

TORONTO — Brittany Howard scored a hat trick and added an assist to lead the Toronto Six to a 5-2 victory over the Metropolitan Riveters on Sunday afternoon.

Emma Woods scored twice for Toronto and had one assist. Courtney Gardiner had four assists.

Fanni Garat-Gasparics and Amanda Pelkey had the Metropolitan goals.

Elaine Chuli made 27 saves for the hometown Six (5-1-2). Katie Burt stopped 25 shots for the Riveters (3-6-0).

