Howard, Cava each score twice as Toronto Six down Boston Pride

BOSTON — Brittany Howard and Michela Cava each scored two goals as the Toronto Six skated to a 7-3 win over the previously unbeaten Boston Pride on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action

Toronto (4-1-1) staked itself to a 3-0 lead on first-period goals from Cava, Howard and Dominika Laskova only to watch the Pride (5-1-0) answer back with three straight goals of their own.

Boston's Allie Thunstrom knotted the game 3-3 with a goal scored at 3:20 of the second period.

Toronto responded with four unanswered goals — from Howard, Leah Lum, Cava and Lexi Templeman — to put the game out of reach.

Six goaltender Elaine Chuli kicked out 30 of 33 shots to earn the win.

Also Sunday, the Metropolitan Riveters (2-3-0) scored a 3-2 win over the Montreal Force (2-2-0) at the Raymond Bourque Arena in Saint-Laurent, Que.

Kelly Babstock scored the game winner for the New Jersey-based Riveters with 57 seconds remaining in the third period.

Fanni Garát-Gasparics and Madison Packer also tallied for the Riveters.

Brooke Stacey and Christine Deaudelin replied for Montreal.

Montreal goaltender Marie-Soleil Deschênes surrendered three goals on 27 shots, while Eveliina Makinen saved 25 of the 27 shots she faced in the Riveters net.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2022.