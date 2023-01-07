Howard scores in shootout as Toronto Six edge Montreal Force

MONTREAL — Brittany Howard scored in a shootout, lifting the Toronto Six to a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Force on Saturday.

Montreal (4-4-1) jumped out to a 1-0 lead with a goal from Alexandra Labelle 8:25 into the game.

Toronto (8-1-2) stormed back early in the second when Kati Tabin and Michaela Cava scored just 34 seconds apart.

A goal from Force forward Brooke Stacey knotted the score at 2-2 midway through the middle frame.

Elaine Chuli stopped 35-of-37 shots for the Toronto win and Montreal's Marie-Soleil Deschenes made 35 saves.

The two sides will face off again in rematch on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2023.