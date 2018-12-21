Broadhurst scores three goals to lift AHL Monsters over Senators

CLEVELAND — Alex Broadhurst completed a hat trick with a power-play goal midway through the third period and the Cleveland Monsters went on to beat the Belleville Senators 6-3 on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Eric Robinson, Vitaly Abramov and Justin Scott also scored for Cleveland (15-10-4) and Broadhurst added an assist for a four-point night.

Rudolfs Balcers led the Senators (13-16-2) with two goals and a helper. Tobias Lindberg had the other goal.

Monsters goaltender Jean-Francois Berube made 17 saves.

Filip Gustavsson started in net for Belleville, allowing three goals on 10 shots through 14:13. Marcus Hogberg stopped 27-of-30 attempts the rest of the way.

Cleveland was 2 for 4 on the power play while the Senators scored once on six chances with the man advantage.