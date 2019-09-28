VANCOUVER — Brock Boeser returned to the ice with his Vancouver Canucks teammates Saturday morning less than a week after suffering a concussion in pre-season play.

The right-winger wore a non-contact jersey at the practice but spent about half an hour participating in drills and skating on the first power-play unit.

Boeser, 22, was placed in concussion protocol after being hit from behind in Vancouver's 6-4 win over the Ottawa Senators on Monday.

He missed training camp earlier this month amid protracted contract talks before signing a three-year deal worth an average US$5.875 per season on Sept. 16.

Canucks defenceman Oscar Fantenberg, who suffered a head injury in the same game, also wore a non-contact jersey while practicing with his teammates on Saturday.

Vancouver begins regular season play in Edmonton on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2019.