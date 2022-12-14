Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser will not play Wednesday night against the Calgary Flames because of a non-COVID-19 related illness, the team announced.

TSN's Farhan Lalji tweets that third-year winger Nils Hoglander will draw in for Bruce Boudreau's club in Boeser's place.

The 25-year-old Boeser has appeared in 22 games this season for the Canucks and has four goals and 12 assists for 16 points.

This is his seventh season in Vancouver after being selected in the first round (No. 23 overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

Following their showdown with the Flames, the Canucks will be back in action on Saturday at home against the Winnipeg Jets.