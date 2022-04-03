'Everybody knows what's at stake': Canucks gearing up for heavy dose of Golden Knights

Canucks forward Brock Boeser and defenceman Tucker Poolman each left Vancouver's game against the Vegas Golden Knights and have not yet returned.

Boeser exited with 1:30 left in the second period, appearing to suffer an arm injury after colliding with teammate Elias Pettersson, who was attempting to hit Knights defenceman Ben Hutton. Boeser's arm seemed to get loged between them and the 25-year-old left the game immediately after.

Meanwhile, Poolman did not play during the second period. He was making his return to the lineup after missing 26 games due to migraines.

Following their matchup with the Golden Knights, the Canucks will next be in action on Wednesday also against Vegas.