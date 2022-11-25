COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brock Nelson scored his third game-winner and the New York Islanders notched their third straight win by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Friday night.

Oliver Wahlstrom and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored, and Mathew Barzal had two assists for the Islanders. Ilya Sorokin stopped 24 shots.

Kent Johnson had a goal and an assist, Yegor Chinakhov scored and Johnny Gaudreau provided two assists for Columbus, which has lost three of its last four games, all at home. Joonas Korpisalo had 21 saves in his third consecutive loss.

Wahlstrom’s wrister with two and a half minutes left in the first from between the circles put the Islanders on the board and Pageau doubled the lead with his team-leading fourth power-play goal about eight minutes into the second period.

A pair of Islanders penalties late in the period opened a door for Columbus, and the Blue Jackets skated through. Chinakhov scored first during the 5-on-3 power-play from just above the left circle with six minutes left, and Johnson pulled Columbus even with his own power-play score just 33 seconds later.

Nelson gave the Islanders the lead for good six minutes into the third, intercepting a clearing pass along the boards skating 4-on-4 and roofing it over Korpisalo for his team-leading 10th goal.

UP NEXT

New York: Hosts Philadelphia on Saturday.

Columbus: Host Las Vegas on Monday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports