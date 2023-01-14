Seahawks' Smith leads late FG drive to take lead over 49ers going into halftime

Must See: Purdy hits McCaffrey for first touchdown of the playoffs

Geno Smith was almost perfect in the first half to give the Seattle Seahawks a 17-16 lead over the San Francisco 49ers in the first Wild Card game of the NFL Playoffs on Saturday.

The 32-year-old quarterback finished the first half completing 9 of 10 passes for 104 yards and one touchdown, adding another 19 yards on the ground.

A pair of Christian McCaffrey runs coupled with a touchdown catch gave the 49ers a comfortable 10-0 lead over the Seahawks early in the first quarter until Kenneth Walker III responded with a great drive of his own, gashing through a stout San Francisco DL to motor Seattle to a touchdown drive of its own.

After yet another field goal campaign by the home team, Geno Smith found Metcalf deep for a 50-yard touchdown that gave the visitors their first lead of the game.

Purdy responded by engineering another scoring drive late, finding Brandon Aiyuk for 31 and Deebo Samuel for 19 yards, enough to put his team in field goal range to retake the lead.

The rookie was steady in his first half of playoff action, completing 9 of 19, for 147 yards and one touchdown.

With less than 30 seconds in the clock, Smith was able to put together another scoring drive - aided by an unnecessary roughness penalty by Jimmy Ward - that gave the Seahawks the lead going into halftime.

Watch the second half LIVE on TSN1/3, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.