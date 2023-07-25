San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch announced Tuesday that quarterback Brock Purdy is "cleared and ready to go."

Purdy, 23, started the final five games of the 2022 season for the 49ers after first-rounder Trey Lance and then-backup Jimmy Garappolo were injured.

"He's been cleared, he's going to be without restrictions," Lynch added. "Having said that, we're sticking and adhering to plan that's been put in place for some time."

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that Purdy will run the first-team offence, "when he's out there."

"Today [Tuesday] he threw so tomorrow he won't practice the other guys will do the same thing as OTAs so they'll both go with the ones," Shanahan said.

"I think the goal is a few weeks from now," Shanahan said in response to when he thinks Purdy will be a full participant.

The former 'Mr. Irrelevant' posted a 5-0 record, completing 67.1 per cent of his passes while throwing for 1,374 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Purdy suffered ligament damage in his throwing arm during the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Queen Creek, Ariz., native later underwent successful surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.