TORONTO — Canada's Sports Hall of Fame is welcoming its Class of 2019.

Freestyle skier Alex Bilodeau is being inducted this year along with hockey players Martin Brodeur and Jayna Hefford.

They're joined by para-nordic skier and wheelchair racer Colette Bourgonje, water polo player Waneek Horn-Miller and long-distance swimmer Vicki Keith.

Former CFL commissioner Doug Mitchell and rowing coach and official Guylaine Bernier enter the Hall as builders.

The inductees were feted this morning at CBC headquarters.

A reception and gala dinner was set for later in the day at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.