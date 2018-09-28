Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been a buzzsaw through defences over the first three weeks of the NFL season, throwing 13 touchdowns and no picks in three wins, but Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. wants his team to change that on Monday against their AFC West rivals.

"We always want to be an attacking football team here,” Harris Jr. told the team's website. "That’s our motto here. It’s been like that ever since I’ve been here. It’s always what we’ve done: just be in attack mode, not sit back; be aggressive and give him different looks. That’s what we’ve got to do. We’ve got to try to confuse him and give him something he hasn’t seen. [Chiefs head coach] Andy Reid’s played against us a lot of times, so we’ve got to try to change it up, try to trick him a couple of times."

The Broncos are 2-1 to start the season and their defence has allowed an average of 20 points a game. Harris Jr. believes his team is capable of going into another gear against the potent Chiefs offence that has averaged nearly 40 points a game.

"We haven’t run anything," Harris Jr. said. "We have a lot of tricks up our sleeve at our disposal that we can run any time. We’ve just got to make sure we can execute that. [Defensive Coordinator] Joe Woods has called some great calls, and we didn’t execute. … We’ve got to execute it and do our job to the best of our ability."

The Broncos lost both matchups to the Chiefs last season.