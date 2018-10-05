ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Injured punter Marquette King missed another practice Friday and the Denver Broncos were considering promoting new practice squader Colby Wadman to take his place this weekend against the New York Jets.

"I'm very comfortable with him, if he has to go," said coach Vance Joseph.

That confidence was echoed by kicker Brandon McManus and special teams co-ordinator Tom McMahon after King was listed as doubtful for Sunday.

Joseph will meet with general manager John Elway to decide who to cut if the Broncos promote Wadman.

The Broncos brought in Wadman, a rookie from UC Davis, last week to push King after a poor punting performance at Baltimore.

