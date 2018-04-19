Denver Broncos general manager John Elway said Thursday the team is open to trading the fifth overall pick in next week's draft.

John Elway announced the fifth overall pick is for sale. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 19, 2018

Elway made the announcement in a pre-draft press conference.

The Broncos could move the pick to a quarterback-needy team after earlier this off-season signing former Minnesota Vikings starter Case Keenum.

At least one of the draft's top four quarterback prospects - Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, Josh Allen, and Baker Mayfield - should still be on the board when the Broncos pick at fourth. And if there is an early run on quarterbacks, a number of desirable defensive prospects will be available to be selected.

Teams rumoured to be at least considering moving up to select a quarterback include the Buffalo Bills, who hold 12th and 22nd overall picks in the first round, and even the New England Patriots, who hold the 23rd and 31st selection.