Denver Broncos general manager John Elway said Thursday the team is open to trading the fifth overall pick in next week's draft.

Elway made the announcement in a pre-draft press conference.

The Broncos could move the pick to a quarterback-needy team after earlier this off-season signing former Minnesota Vikings starter Case Keenum.

At least one of the draft's top four quarterback prospects - Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, Josh Allen, and Baker Mayfield - should still be on the board when the Broncos pick at fourth. And if there is an early run on quarterbacks, a number of desirable defensive prospects will be available to be selected.

Teams rumoured to be at least considering moving up to select a quarterback include the Buffalo Bills, who hold 12th and 22nd overall picks in the first round, and even the New England Patriots, who hold the 23rd and 31st selection.