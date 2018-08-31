The Denver Broncos have released wide receiver Mark Chapman, who was the first overall selection in the 2018 CFL Draft, Chpaman's agent confirmed to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

Chapman was part of the Broncos’ final cuts as they pare down their roster to 53 ahead of the NFL season. His agent told Naylor that the Broncos did not indicate they were considering his client for their practice roster. Naylor adds that there is a possibility that Chapman elects to play in the new Alliance of American Football league over the CFL.

Chapman was drafted by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats but failed to come to terms with the team on a contract before signing with the Broncos in July. The Tiger-Cats still hold the 23-year-old Chapman’s CFL rights.

Chapman played four seasons at Central Michigan. In 13 games as a senior in 2017, he finished with 59 receptions for 875 yards and five touchdowns.