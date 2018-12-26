ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos coach Vance Joseph says rookie running back Phillip Lindsay needs an operation on his injured right wrist and the recovery could take up to four months.

Lindsay, the first undrafted offensive player ever to earn a Pro Bowl selection, got hurt Monday night in Oakland shortly after surpassing 1,000 yards rushing.

His teammates said they'll miss the energy and enthusiasm Lindsay brings when the Broncos (6-9) host the Chargers (11-4) Sunday in their season finale.

But they insist he'll return in 2019 with the same vigour that gave them a rough-and-tumble identity before an injury epidemic spoiled their playoff hopes.

Undrafted after a stellar career at the University of Colorado, Lindsay signed with his hometown team and rushed for 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns with a 5.4-yard average.

His injury — ligament damage and a possible scaphoid fracture — denies him the chance to break the NFL record of 1,104 yards for undrafted rookie running backs that was set by the Colts' Dominic Rhodes in 2001.

