Brooke Henderson is off to a strong start at the fourth major of the LPGA season.

The 24-year-old Canadian holds the clubhouse lead at 7-under after a strong opening round that saw her post six birdies and respond to her lone bogey with an eagle on par 5 ninth hole.

Henderson holds a one-shot lead over American Cheyenne Knight, who finished her opening round at 6-under.

Follow the live leaderboard from Évian-les-Bains, France here.

The Smiths Falls, Ont. native is looking for her second career major title this week, having won the Women's PGA Championship in 2016. She has 11 career LPGA wins, including the ShopRite LPGA Classic last month.

