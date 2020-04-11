At just 22-years-old, Brooke Henderson is already one of Canada's greatest golfers in history.

The native of Smiths Falls Ont., has won nine times on the LPGA Tour, including the 2016 Women's PGA Championship when she became the youngest ever to win that major and the first Canadian woman to win a major in 48 years.

A terrific accomplishment no doubt, but maybe her shinning moment came at the 2018 Canadian Women's Open at the Wascana Country Club in Regina, Sask.

Henderson shot 21-under for the tournament, including a 7-under 65 in the final round, to defeat American Angel Yin by four strokes and capture the Canadian title, becoming the first golfer from this country to accomplish the feat in 45 years.

Henderson spoke to TSN's Bob Weeks Saturday from her home.

"It was amazing. It was a day I'll remember for the rest of my life. That tournament, winning our national championship against the best players in the world is a huge highlight of my career and maybe the best highlight of my career," Henderson told Weeks. "I just wanted to lift that trophy. I wanted to play in that event since I was a little girl. To finally have that dream become reality was just amazing. I'm really excited to watch this and to see how I did it because right now it's a little bit of blur. I'm looking forward to watching."

On the morning before the final round, Henderson remembers trying to stay focused on the goal at hand despite the unpredictable weather and strong field trying to catch up.

"It was pretty chilly. The weather changed pretty drastically. It was windy, rainy and very cold. I was just with my team. I was talking to my Dad, my sister. Just trying to get a solid game plan ready," she said. "We knew everything was going to change once we got onto the course with all the different conditions and all the talented players that were on top of the leaderboard. We knew we had to go with the flow, but at that time just kind of get a strategy and stick to the game plan."

A birdie on the first hole quickly calmed her nerves, says Henderson.

"For sure. I was pretty nervous on that first tee, but I hit a great tee shot and that kind of calmed me down me down a little bit. I birdied the first hole. I took a deep breath and was like 'OK, only 17 more to go,' and the whole time I was just trying to make more birdies. Stick to one shot at a time and try to hit good shots and just try to separate myself from the field," Henderson explained.

Henderson shot two-under through the front nine, but the real turning point came on the 12th hole where she began a string of four straight birdies.

"I remember making the turn and I was a little disappointed. I wasn't playing quite as well as I would have liked. I just said to myself 'I need more birdies,' and to go on that stretch there was really awesome," she said. "Then to birdie on 18 as well to finish it the way I did to kind of finish in style was really important and really special."

Henderson, who is currently seventh in the world, says a major key to her success on that Sunday was her ability to stay away from negative thoughts.

"The whole time I was just trying to push myself to get further away from all the talented players that were chasing me down," she said. "Just trying to focus on that kept me moving forward in the right direction and kept me focused. I didn't really give myself a lot of time to think about what ifs or doubt or fear. I think that was a good strategy for me."

Henderson's most recent win came at the Meijer LPGA Classic last June. It was her second time winning the event and gave her the most career victories (nine) on major tours in Canadian golf history.

"Every single week that I've played on Tour there's tons of young fans, girls and boys, and it's so fun to see then enjoying the game as much as I do. If I can motivate them or inspire them to pick up the game. If I motivate them a little bit I'm happy," she explained.

Henderson finished tied for third, but seven strokes behind winner Jin Young Ko at the 2019 Canadian Women's Open.