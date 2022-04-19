Brooke Henderson's agent says she is planning to play in this week's LPGA Tour stop, the DIO Implant LA Open, tweets TSN's Bob Weeks.

The Smiths Falls, Ont., native is the defending champion at the tournament, winning the event last year by one shot over American Jessica Korda.

Henderson withdrew from the LOTTE Championship prior to the second round last week because of an illness. The 24-year-old shot an opening round 2-over (74) before exiting the tournament.

This week's tournament will take place at the Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles.