Fresh off winning the Amundi Evian Championship last month, Canadian Brooke Henderson finds herself in contention through two rounds at the AIG Women's Open at Muirfield.

Henderson fired her second straight 1-under round of 70 and sat six shots off the lead in a tie for 17th after the second round wrapped up Friday. South Korea's In Gee Chun leads the major championship at 8-under.

The Smiths Falls, Ont., native got off to a hot start Friday, tallying three birdies with one bogey over her first six holes but then leveled off, recording par on her next 12 holes save for a dropped-shot on the 10th hole to put her at 2-under for the week.

Henderson is the fifth-ranked women's player in the world and comes into this week's tournament with 12 career victories and 68 top-10s.

Here is a look at her second round hole-by-hole:

Hole 1 (par 4): 4, par

Hole 2 (par 4): 3, birdie

Hole 3 (par 4): 4, par

Hole 4 (par 3): 4, bogey

Hole 5 (par 5): 4, birdie

Hole 6 (par 4): 3, birdie

Hole 7 (par 3): 3, par

Hole 8 (par 4): 4, par

Hole 9 (par 5): 5, par

Hole 10 (par 4): 5, bogey

Hole 11 (par 4): 4, par

Hole 12 (par 4): 4, par

Hole 13 (par 3): 3, par

Hole 14 (par 4): 4, par

Hole 15 (par 4): 4, par

Hole 16 (par 3): 3, par

Hole 17 (par 5): 5, par

Hole 18 (par 4): 4, par

Round score: 70 (-1)

Tournament score: -2