Days after capturing her second career major title at the Evian Championship in France, Canadian golf star Brooke Henderson has decided to withdraw from this week's Scottish Championship, TSN's Bob Weeks confirms.

Brooke Henderson has withdrawn from this week's Scottish Open. She'll return to action next week at the @AIGWomensOpen — Bob Weeks (@BobWeeksTSN) July 27, 2022

According to golf personality Adam Stanley, the 24-year-old Henderson is resting up for the last major of the season - the AIG Women's Open in Scotland from Aug. 4-7 - as well as the CP Women's Open in Ottawa from Aug. 25-28.

There's still four months to go in the LPGA Tour's schedule with a major, the biggest event of the year for Brooke (CPWO), and then the Race to the CME Globe/Tour Championship in November, so no real surprise to sit on the sidelines this week, IMO. — Adam Stanley (@adam_stanley) July 27, 2022

The native of Smiths Falls, Ont., has 12 career wins on the LPGA Tour and is currently ranked sixth in the world.