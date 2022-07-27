2h ago
Henderson withdraws from Scottish Championship
Days after capturing her second career major title at the Evian Championship in France, Canadian golf star Brooke Henderson has decided to withdraw from this week's Scottish Championship, TSN's Bob Weeks confirms.
According to golf personality Adam Stanley, the 24-year-old Henderson is resting up for the last major of the season - the AIG Women's Open in Scotland from Aug. 4-7 - as well as the CP Women's Open in Ottawa from Aug. 25-28.
The native of Smiths Falls, Ont., has 12 career wins on the LPGA Tour and is currently ranked sixth in the world.