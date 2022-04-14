Ben Simmons is targeting to make his debut for the Brooklyn Nets sometime between Game 4-6 in their first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Sources: Nets three-time All-Star Ben Simmons is targeting a return within Games 4-6 (April 25-29) of first round series vs. Celtics.



Discussing Simmons and more on @Stadium NBA Playoff Preview Show: https://t.co/bEFYKs2ObS — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 14, 2022

Simmons was acquired in a blockbuster deal with the Sixers in exchange for James Harden in February.

A three-time All-Star, Simmons averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists in 58 games last season for Philadelphia. He requested a trade and has not played yet this season.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Simmons played four seasons with the Sixers before being dealt to the Nets.