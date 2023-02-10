Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas has been fined $40,000 for using derogatory and disparaging language during a live television interview on Thursday.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/DBtgkZ0ZoM — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 10, 2023

Thomas made the comments during an on-court interview at the end of the Nets' 116-105 win over the Chicago Bulls on Feb. 9 at Barclays Center. He was interviewed on the court alongside new teammate Spencer Dinwiddie. Two days earlier, Dinwiddie had joked with the media in the wake of the Kyrie Irving trade with the Dallas Mavericks that while the Nets may not have acquired the most talented players in the deal -- which included Dorian Finney-Smith going to Brooklyn -- they did get the "the best-looking."

"And the Nets needed some help in that department," he said.

Asked about Dinwiddie's comment, Thomas said: "We already had good-looking guys, no homo."

Thomas later took to social media to apologize for the remark.

"I want to apologize for the insensitive word I used in the postgame interview," he said. "I was excited about the win and was being playful. I definitely didn't intend to offend anyone, but realize that I probably did. My apologies again. Much love."