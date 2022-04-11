The NBA’s play-in tournament is back for a second straight season as four teams in both the Eastern and Western Conference will battle it out to capture the final spots for the playoffs.

It all kicks off on Tuesday night with the Brooklyn Nets hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7pm ET on TSN 1/3, TSN Direct and the TSN App.

Let’s take a closer look at the matchups.

Eastern Conference

(No. 8) Cleveland Cavaliers at (No. 7) Brooklyn Nets - Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET on TSN 1/3, TSN Direct and the TSN App

Nets: 44-38

Cavaliers: 44-38

Head-to-Head: Nets have won three of four games this season against the Cavaliers

Betting: Nets (-410)/Cavs (+315)

Despite still having to qualify for the playoffs via the play-in tournament, the Brooklyn Nets may still be one of the favourites to come out of the Eastern Conference by some basketball pundits.

That’s what happens when you have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in your lineup.

Irving has only played 28 games this season due to vaccine mandates that forced him to miss home games until restrictions were lifted in late March. When in the lineup, the 30-year-old guard has averaged 27.2 points and 5.8 assists alongside a 46 per cent field goal percentage.

Durant averaged 30.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists over 54 games in 2021-22.

There is also hope three-time All-Star Ben Simmons, who was acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers as part of James Harden blockbuster at the trade deadline, will make his Nets’ debut sometime in the first round.

First, Brooklyn needs to get there. That means getting by a young and hungry Cavaliers squad that has been one of the NBA’s biggest surprises in 2021-22 after posting a 22-50 record last season.

Cleveland is led by 22-year-old point guard Darius Garland, who averaged 21.7 points and 8.6 assists over 68 games this season, his third in the NBA. He was named to his first All-Star team this season as well. However, the Cavs are coming in cold with just three wins over their final 10 games.

The winner moves on to face the No. 2-seeded Boston Celtics, while the loser gets one last chance to qualify for the postseason against the winner of the matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets.

(No. 10) Charlotte Hornets at (No. 9) Atlanta Hawks - Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET on TSN 1/4/5, TSN Direct and the TSN App

Hawks: 43-39

Hornets: 43-39

Head-to-Head: Hawks and Hornets have split their four matchups this season

Betting: Hawks (-190)/Hornets (+160)

After advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals last season, Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks will need to win back-to-back games just to get the eighth seed this time around.

First up is Miles Bridges, Lonzo Ball, and the Charlotte Hornets, who are looking to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Bridges, 24, and Ball, 20, are both having career seasons in 2021-22, while Hawks superstar Young is having another excellent campaign in Atlanta.

Both sides are evenly matched, and the betting lines reflect that, so this one could be a toss-up.

The loser goes home while the winner moves on to face the loser of the Nets-Cavs game in the last qualifier. The winner of that matchup earns the eight seed in the Eastern Conference and will battle the No. 1 Miami Heat in the opening round.

Western Conference

(No. 8) Los Angeles Clippers vs. (No. 7) Minnesota Timberwolves - Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET on TSN 1/3, TSN Direct and the TSN App

Timberwolves: 46-36

Clippers: 42-40

Head-to-Head: Clippers have taken three of five matchups against Timberwolves this season

Betting: Timberwolves (-150)/Clippers (+130)

The Timberwolves may have finished four games ahead of the Clippers in 2021-22, but Los Angeles has had their number over the past three seasons.

The Clips are 8-2 against the Timberwolves over their past 10 games, including taking three of five matchups this campaign.

Superstar Kawhi Leonard was sidelined all year as he recovers from ACL surgery while veteran Paul George has played just 31 games with an elbow injury.

Meanwhile, former Toronto Raptor Norman Powell, who was acquired from the Portland Trail Blazers in early February, recently returned to the lineup after missing nearly two months with a broken foot.

The T-Wolves have significantly improved this season after producing a 23-49 record in 2020-21. The turnaround earned head coach Chris Finch a multi-year extension ahead of the play-in tournament.

Led by Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell, Minnesota should have the advantage on paper, but with L.A.’s current five-game winning streak and their recent success over the Timberwolves, the first play-in game in the West should another clash that could go either way.

The winner moves on to face the No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs while the loser will play the winner of the New Orleans Pelicans-San Antonio Spurs clash in the final playoff qualifier.

(No. 10) San Antonio Spurs at (No. 9) New Orleans Pelicans - Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Pelicans: 36-46

Spurs: 34-48

Head-to-Head: The Spurs have taken three of four matchups against the Pelicans this season

Betting: Pelicans (-200)/Spurs (+170)

The first set of play-in games wraps up with a game between the only two teams with sub-par .500 records still in contention for the postseason as the New Orleans Pelicans host the San Antonio Spurs.

The Spurs were also the 10th seed in last year’s inaugural play-in tournament and were eliminated by the Grizzles in the opening round.

Superstar power forward Zion Williamson has missed the entire 2021-22 season for the Pelicans after breaking his foot last summer. Brandon Ingram has led the way, averaging 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists over 55 games.

However, the 24-year-old missed the final three games of the regular season with a hamstring injury. Pelicans head coach Willie Green is hopeful Ingram will be ready to go on Wednesday against San Antonio.

The Spurs, who haven’t made the playoffs since 2019, are led by guard Dejounte Murray and forward Keldon Johnson.

The loser is eliminated while the winner will need to be beat the loser of Clippers vs. Timberwolves to have the chance to take on the mighty Phoenix Suns in the first round.